Where to Find Warming Centers in Dallas-Fort Worth

If your power is still out and you need somewhere to warm up and charge your phone, there are dozens of temporary warming centers in North Texas. Many are offering overnight shelter, and some can accommodate pets. Bringing your own supplies–like blankets, food, and water–is advised, as most facilities have limited resources.

This post will be updated regularly; please send any additional information to [email protected] The Dallas Morning News also has a warming center resource here. Meanwhile, Dallasites101 created a crowdsourced document of resources here. Finally, this guide will point you to restaurants that are open for those who need to warm up, charge devices, or use Wi-Fi.

3900 Beltway Drive



Open 24 hours. No pets. Bring your own bedding and food. COVID protocols in place; remember your mask.

3200 Norwood Lane

Open Tuesday noon–8 p.m. and Wednesday 8 a.m.–8 p.m. No pets. Bring all personal items needed. Masks required.

Bedford, Hurst, Euless: Central Junior High

3191 West Pipeline Road

Opens at 5 p.m. on Tuesday and is expected to transition to an overnight shelter. No pets. Some cots available; bring bedding and food. Masks required.

Carrollton: Newman Smith High School

2335 North Josey Lane

Open 24 hours. No pets, but temporary accommodations for pets will be made at Carrollton Animal Services & Adoption Center and transportation will be arranged upon arrival. Cots are limited; bring bedding, food, toiletries, and all other supplies. Masks required.

Cedar Hill: Zula B. Wiley Public Library

225 Cedar Street

Open now through 8 a.m. on Wednesday, subject to change based on needs. Remember your mask.

Colleyville: City Hall Complex

100 Main Street

Open 24 hours. Snacks and drinks provided. Remember your mask.

Coppell: The CORE

234 Parkway Boulevard

Open 24 hours. Pets welcome, but must remain in a carrier or crate. No cots available; bring bedding, food, and water. Masks and social distancing required.

Dallas: Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center

650 South Griffin Street

Open 24 hours through Wednesday. Chairs, tables, coffee, and snacks provided. Remember your mask.

East Dallas: Wilshire Baptist Church

4316 Abrams Road

Open 2–6 p.m. on Tuesday. Bring your own food and drinks. Masks, social distancing, and COVID screenings required.

Denton: Martin Luther King Recreation Center

1300 Wilson Avenue

Open 24 hours. Pets allowed. Cots and snacks provided. Remember your mask.

Farmers Branch: Community Recreation Center

14050 Heartside Place

Open until 5 p.m. Tuesday. No pets. Bring bedding and food. COVID-19 protocols are in place.

Frisco: The Islamic Center of Frisco

11137 Frisco Street

Open 24 hours as of Monday afternoon. Bring your own bedding. Upon entering, no shoes will be allowed on the carpet. Remember your mask.

Fort Worth: Fort Worth Convention Center

1201 Houston Street

Open 24 hours. No pets. Bring bedding; cots are available. COVID-19 screening required.

Grand Prairie: Ruthe Jackson Center

3113 South Carrier Parkway

Open 24 hours; if the facility reaches capacity, visits will be limited to two hours. No pets. Coffee is provided, but bring your own food, as well as bedding. Remember your mask.

Grapevine: The REC

1175 Municipal Way

Open 24 hours as of Monday. Pets allowed, but must be kept in kennels. You’re encouraged to bring your own food and water. Masks required and social distancing enforced.

Irving: Senter Park Recreation Center

901 Senter Road

Open 24 hours. Pets allowed on leashes or in kennels. Masks and social distancing required.

Keller: Keller Public Library

640 Johnson Road

Open until 5 p.m. on Tuesday. No pets. Remember your mask.

Mansfield: Chris W. Burkett Service Center

620 S. Wisteria Street

Open indefinitely. No pets. Bring food and blankets. Masks and social distancing required.

Mesquite: Evans Recreation Center

1116 Hillcrest Street

Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. No pets, including service animals. Bring your own food. Masks and social distancing required.

Plano: Grace Church Plano

3301 Preston Road

Open 24 hours. No pets. Bring blankets, food, and water. COVID safety protocols are in place.

Richardson: Several Locations

First United Methodist, City Hall, Fire Station 3, and the Central Police Station are all open 24 hours. For more information, call 972-744-4111.

Rockwall: The Center

108 East Washington Street

Bring blankets and pillows. Remember your mask.

Southlake: DPS North Training Facility

100 East Dove Road

Open Tuesday during the day. No pets. Bring food and water. COVID protocols are in place.

Weatherford: Weatherford ISD 9th Grade Center

1007 Main Street

Open noon Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday. Pets allowed on a leash or in a carrier. Bring food and blankets. Masks and social distancing required.