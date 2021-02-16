News
Where to Find Warming Centers in Dallas-Fort Worth
Most cities and counties in North Texas have established temporary shelters for those without power. Here's where to find one near you.
If your power is still out and you need somewhere to warm up and charge your phone, there are dozens of temporary warming centers in North Texas. Many are offering overnight shelter, and some can accommodate pets. Bringing your own supplies–like blankets, food, and water–is advised, as most facilities have limited resources.
This post will be updated regularly; please send any additional information to [email protected] The Dallas Morning News also has a warming center resource here. Meanwhile, Dallasites101 created a crowdsourced document of resources here. Finally, this guide will point you to restaurants that are open for those who need to warm up, charge devices, or use Wi-Fi.
Addison: Addison Athletic Club
3900 Beltway Drive
Open 24 hours. No pets. Bring your own bedding and food. COVID protocols in place; remember your mask.
Arlington: Dottie Lynn Recreation Center
3200 Norwood Lane
Open Tuesday noon–8 p.m. and Wednesday 8 a.m.–8 p.m. No pets. Bring all personal items needed. Masks required.
Bedford, Hurst, Euless: Central Junior High
3191 West Pipeline Road
Opens at 5 p.m. on Tuesday and is expected to transition to an overnight shelter. No pets. Some cots available; bring bedding and food. Masks required.
Carrollton: Newman Smith High School
2335 North Josey Lane
Open 24 hours. No pets, but temporary accommodations for pets will be made at Carrollton Animal Services & Adoption Center and transportation will be arranged upon arrival. Cots are limited; bring bedding, food, toiletries, and all other supplies. Masks required.
Cedar Hill: Zula B. Wiley Public Library
225 Cedar Street
Open now through 8 a.m. on Wednesday, subject to change based on needs. Remember your mask.
Colleyville: City Hall Complex
100 Main Street
Open 24 hours. Snacks and drinks provided. Remember your mask.
Coppell: The CORE
234 Parkway Boulevard
Open 24 hours. Pets welcome, but must remain in a carrier or crate. No cots available; bring bedding, food, and water. Masks and social distancing required.
Dallas: Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center
650 South Griffin Street
Open 24 hours through Wednesday. Chairs, tables, coffee, and snacks provided. Remember your mask.
East Dallas: Wilshire Baptist Church
4316 Abrams Road
Open 2–6 p.m. on Tuesday. Bring your own food and drinks. Masks, social distancing, and COVID screenings required.
Denton: Martin Luther King Recreation Center
1300 Wilson Avenue
Open 24 hours. Pets allowed. Cots and snacks provided. Remember your mask.
Farmers Branch: Community Recreation Center
14050 Heartside Place
Open until 5 p.m. Tuesday. No pets. Bring bedding and food. COVID-19 protocols are in place.
Frisco: The Islamic Center of Frisco
11137 Frisco Street
Open 24 hours as of Monday afternoon. Bring your own bedding. Upon entering, no shoes will be allowed on the carpet. Remember your mask.
Fort Worth: Fort Worth Convention Center
1201 Houston Street
Open 24 hours. No pets. Bring bedding; cots are available. COVID-19 screening required.
Grand Prairie: Ruthe Jackson Center
3113 South Carrier Parkway
Open 24 hours; if the facility reaches capacity, visits will be limited to two hours. No pets. Coffee is provided, but bring your own food, as well as bedding. Remember your mask.
Grapevine: The REC
1175 Municipal Way
Open 24 hours as of Monday. Pets allowed, but must be kept in kennels. You’re encouraged to bring your own food and water. Masks required and social distancing enforced.
Irving: Senter Park Recreation Center
901 Senter Road
Open 24 hours. Pets allowed on leashes or in kennels. Masks and social distancing required.
Keller: Keller Public Library
640 Johnson Road
Open until 5 p.m. on Tuesday. No pets. Remember your mask.
Mansfield: Chris W. Burkett Service Center
620 S. Wisteria Street
Open indefinitely. No pets. Bring food and blankets. Masks and social distancing required.
Mesquite: Evans Recreation Center
1116 Hillcrest Street
Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. No pets, including service animals. Bring your own food. Masks and social distancing required.
Plano: Grace Church Plano
3301 Preston Road
Open 24 hours. No pets. Bring blankets, food, and water. COVID safety protocols are in place.
Richardson: Several Locations
First United Methodist, City Hall, Fire Station 3, and the Central Police Station are all open 24 hours. For more information, call 972-744-4111.
Rockwall: The Center
108 East Washington Street
Bring blankets and pillows. Remember your mask.
Southlake: DPS North Training Facility
100 East Dove Road
Open Tuesday during the day. No pets. Bring food and water. COVID protocols are in place.
Weatherford: Weatherford ISD 9th Grade Center
1007 Main Street
Open noon Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday. Pets allowed on a leash or in a carrier. Bring food and blankets. Masks and social distancing required.
