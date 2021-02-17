WFAA Catches Gov. Abbott’s Jive Talk About Failed Wind Power

On Tuesday, talking with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Gov. Greg Abbott blamed our electric woes on wind-generated power. Further, he said, “This shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America.” Watch for yourself:

Texas Gov. Abbott blames solar and wind for the blackouts in his state and says "this shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America" pic.twitter.com/YfVwa3YRZQ — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) February 17, 2021



There’s just one problem with that. It’s not true. And Abbott knows it’s not true. Before he went on with Hannity, Abbott did an interview with ABC Channel 8. He explained that the problem lies with our natural gas system. He said: “It’s frozen in the pipeline. It’s frozen at the rig. It’s frozen at the transmission line. The natural gas providers are incapable of providing the natural gas that feeds into the generators that send power to people’s residences there in the Dallas area.” Here’s the video:



Kudos to the folks at Channel 8 for catching this and for holding Abbott to account.