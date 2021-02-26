Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Listen to New Leon Bridges and Keite Young Cover of “Like a Ship”

The track is part of an forthcoming triple LP set on vinyl.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner February 26, 2021 1:29 pm

Something special will happen June 12, which is Record Store Day. The guys behind the local record label Eastwood Music Group — that’s Skin Wade from Mavericks broadcasts and The Eagle’s Ben and Skin Show, and Luke Sardello from Josey Records — will drop a full-length triple LP as part of their Truth To Power Project. It’s a righteous cause, and you should read more about it here as you listen to this advance track.

