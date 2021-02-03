Leading Off (2/3/21)

COVID. Dallas County announced 39 more deaths, and Tarrant County had 37 deaths, as Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins warns of a “dark” February. A vaccine hub at Texas Motor Speedway distrusted 10,000 vaccines. A mobile vaccination unit is helping to reach Tarrant County residents. The federal government will begin to send vaccines directly to pharmacies beginning next week. Evictions are supposed to be on hold during the pandemic, but this mother and her children were kicked out of their home anyway.

Two New Police Chiefs. New Dallas Chief Eddie Garcia passed is state certification exam last week and begins his job at DPD today, but he has been making in roads with officers and the community since December. Fort Worth swore in its 27th police chief last night.

Another Reason to Tear Down I-345. It’s dangerous. Yesterday a semi-truck overturned on the elevated highway that runs between downtown and Deep Ellum, and its mulch-filled trailer fell off the road an onto the streets below. Tear the thing down already.

Goodbye Sears. The last Sears department store in DFW is closing. The location was an original tenant in the Town East Mall in Mesquite when it opened in 1971.

Six More Weeks of Winter. According to a groundhog at the Dallas Arboretum, we’re going to get six more weeks of winter. But it will hit 70 degrees today, so what does the groundhog know.