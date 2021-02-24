Leading Off (2/24/21)

Storm May Be Responsible for 17 Dallas County Deaths. The Dallas County medical examiner’s office said it will investigate 17 deaths that occurred during the past week to determine if they can be attributed to the winter storm. They include three men who died of carbon monoxide poisoning. It may take months to determine the cause of the deaths.

More Winter Storm Fallout. Five members of the ERCOT board who do not live in Texas have resigned. The Hall of State in Fair Park, which recently received a multi-million renovation, suffered “millions in damage” after pipes burst during the storm. Crop and livestock losses are being tallied and are expected to be huge. The IRS has extended the tax filing deadline for Texans. Plumbers are being run into ground as they scramble to fix thousands of broken pipes. And Gov. Greg Abbott will address the state tonight in a televised address and is expected to speak about the outages and ongoing recovery efforts.

Dallas County Reports 18 New COVID-19 Deaths. They include a woman in her 30s who had no underlying conditions. The county also reported 412 new cases. So far, 257,725 people in Dallas County have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and 116,941 Dallas County residents are fully vaccinated. As the U.S. passes 500,000 COVID deaths, WFAA looks at some of the North Texas families whose lives have been devastated by the disease.

Late Luka Heroics Push Mavs Past Celts. Here’s something to feel good about. Also, Cuban continues to dispel Porzingis trade rumors.