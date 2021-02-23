Leading Off (2/23/21)

COVID Update. Yesterday Dallas County reported 348 new cases and 18 deaths. The new cases are artificially low, owing to last week’s storm. The state added 184 new cases in Collin County, with no deaths. Tarrant reported 415 new cases and 22 deaths. Yesterday, the Fair Park vaccination center ran out of vaccine; it will be closed today. You know what I’m going to say next, but I’m going to say it nonetheless. Wash your hands, wear a mask, and keep your distance.

Many Folks Struggle Without Water. The DMN brings us a striking story about residents of Vickery Meadow waiting in line for three hours to get water from a fire hydrant. “This is like Mexico,” a woman said. People all over the area lack running water because of burst mains. DISD says it had 130 pipes burst at its campuses. Meanwhile grocers say North Texas shelves will be stocked and back to normal by this weekend.

Officer Mitchell Penton Celebrated at Funeral. You should read this story about Penton’s funeral yesterday. He was the Dallas cop who was killed by a suspected drunken driver on Central Expressway. He sounded like a great guy. Just heartbreaking.

Sports! The Mavs and the Stars both returned to action last night; it wasn’t a happy night for both teams. From the Miami Herald: “Somehow, someway, the Florida Panthers were going to get the puck past Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin. It took an all-out onslaught in the second period to make that happen. The Panthers put 29 shots on goal in the middle frame — a franchise record for a single period — and finally got a pair past Khudobin before holding on for a 3-1 win over the Stars …” From the Commercial Appeal: “Any missed shot at American Airlines Center echoes loud in the arena due to microphones behind the rims. For the Memphis Grizzlies, the echoes and clangs made for some ugly music. The Dallas Mavericks, however, had a sweeter tune of fastbreak layups and 3-pointers. The Grizzlies’ fifth game in seven days ended in a 102-92 road loss that felt much larger.”