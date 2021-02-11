Leading Off (2/11/2021)

Is There Still Such a Thing as a Snow Day? Dallas ISD, Highland Park ISD, and Fort Worth ISD are all virtual today. So pajamas, yes. Vacation day, no. Check here for updates on other districts. A winter advisory is in effect through the afternoon, with a strong possibility of ice.

Dallas County Reports 1,231 New Coronavirus Cases and 37 Deaths. That brings the four-county death toll (Dallas, Collin, Denton, and Tarrant) to more than 6,000. The good news? For the first time since November, COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped below 15 percent. Due to the weather, the Fair Park vaccination site won’t open till noon is closed today, and many others will be closed until tomorrow. Check here for details.

Dallas Voters Will Decide if Non-U.S. Citizens Can Sit on Advisory Boards Governed by the City Charter. Back in April, City Council voted to remove a city code provision that board and commission appointees must be “qualified voters,” meaning they must be U.S. citizens with no felony convictions who are registered to vote. But that change didn’t cover four boards and commissions created by the City Charter. Yesterday, Council voted 10-5 to take the potential change to the park board, city plan commission, redistricting commission, and civil service board rules to a public vote on May 1. If approved, Dallas would become the second major city nationwide — after San Francisco, which is believed to be the first to do so in November — to allow non-U.S. citizens to serve on city advisory boards and commissions.

And Lastly, You Texans, Black Ice Is Real. As an Ohio girl, I knew not to speed, to keep a safe distance, to be extra careful over bridges, and to steer into the skid before I could walk. Four-wheel drive means nothing if three wheels are on ice. At least three people have already died in traffic accidents overnight. Stay home, or drive safe. We’re under a Winter Weather Advisory until 3 p.m.