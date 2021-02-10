Leading Off (2/10/21)

Weather Poses a Challenge for Vaccination Effort. The wait times at Dallas County’s Fair Park vaccination hub stretched on for hours yesterday as health officials struggled with a drop in temperatures, temporary vaccine shortages, technical glitches, issues with appointment bookings, and missing generators needed to store the vaccines. The 66 new deaths in Dallas and Tarrant Counties yesterday included a pregnant woman in her 20s; a woman in her 30s, who contracted the virus months ago and was recently re-infected; and a boy “younger than 10.” Union officials want to see more vaccines for food industry workers and better hazard pay for grocery store clerks.

Cuban Cancels National Anthem. The anthem has not been played before any Mavs games this season. Although the Mavs have not yet commented about the decision, the NBA told The Athletic, which broke the story, that “under the unique circumstances of this season, teams are permitted to run their pregame operations as they see fit.” In a deleted Tweet from last July, Cuban said that the “National Anthem Police” in America were out of control.

Dallas Police Roundup Murder Suspects. A suspect is in custody after a fatal shooting near Cedar Ridge Preserve early Tuesday morning. A 23-year-old man was arrested for the murder of Jose Loera at an Oak Cliff car wash on Christmas. And a 35-year-old man was arrested for the murder of Taboric Lee near Fair Park back in mid-December.

Fort Worth Cop Fired Over Social Media Posts. The bad news: Officer Chadwick Hughes is the second Fort Worth police officer disciplined this year for “racially insensitive and inappropriate” posts on social media, suggesting that racism within local law enforcement agencies is a problem. The good news: Departments like Fort Worth PD appear more resolved to root it out.