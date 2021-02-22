Leading Off (02/22/2021)

Gov. Abbott Announces Moratorium On Power Disconnects for Non-Payment. People are facing insanely high bills, and the governor said addressing those out-of-line costs and the failure of the state’s power grid will be priorities for the Lege this session. I should hope so. The weather now is like last week never happened, but people are still struggling.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Donate to Genesis Women’s Shelter. The Duke and Duchess of Essex sent money via their Archewell Foundation nonprofit, which will be used to replace the roof and help meet Genesis’ immediate needs.

DISD Schools Still Closed. At least for today and tomorrow.

Mavericks Donate $1.25 Million to Winter Storm Relief. Owner Mark Cuban, CEO Cynt Marshall, Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr., Dwight Powell, and Maxi Kleber all pitched in. The team is finally back in action tonight, for the first time in a week. One positive: their starting five were able to practice together more than they have all season, including training camp.

COVID. Dallas County cases (273) are low, or at least lower, but deaths (22) are high. Cases are probably lower than they would be, owing to weather-delayed reporting, but they’re probably trending down anyway. Now that we can get back out, remember: mask up, keep your distance, and get the shot when you can.