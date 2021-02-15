Leading Off (02/15/2021)

It Snowed. You know that because 1) you are a sentient being capable of seeing and/or feeling and 2) you’ve been following Matt Goodman’s updated post here. It snowed a little early Sunday morning and then a lot Sunday afternoon and into the night. I walked around Sunday morning and came home with ice in my beard, which I had not realized. Not like a little snow. A decent-size ball of snow in the lower chunk. Anyway.

If you don’t have to drive today—which maybe you don’t if you have today off or perhaps you are still, like us, working from home—then don’t. (And, of course, you can’t even take the train until Wednesday.) Stay safe. Keep others safe. Me? I’m at home, and still heated over the Mavs’ narrow, win-streak-snapping loss to Rosin Saez’s Portland Trail Blazers. Luka—who had 44 points, giving him 90 over the past two—missed a game-tying three by probably an inch. I’m pretty sure the Mavs should have gotten the ball back with 2.6 seconds left but the refs gave the ball to the Blazers. And Rick Carlisle absolutely should have challenged a foul on Tim Hardaway down the stretch. Not sure what he was thinking. But the Mavs are playing way better now, so it could be worse.

ANYWAY. Like I said, stay safe. Stay warm. Keep your faucets running. Let’s go.