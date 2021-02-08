Leading Off (02/08/2021)

Three People Found Shot Dead In Apartment. It happened yesterday afternoon. DPD responded to an active shooter call at 9800 Summerwood Circle near 635. A suspect shot at them when they arrived on the scene, leading to SWAT being called in and a standoff. SWAT officers got into the apartment around 7 p.m. and found two women and a man dead.

Drew Pearson Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame. It was ridiculous that the former Cowboys great was not in already. He was the only member of the 1970s All-Decade Team not in. He was on the receiving end of the first Hail Mary in NFL history. But Pearson finally got the call on Saturday and was understandably choked up about it.

COVID Update. Cases are trending downward, as they have for the past three weeks or so. But deaths remain high. So hold fast: mask up, keep your distance, get stuck when you can, and let’s get through this. (And let’s hope the Super Bowl doesn’t kick those numbers back up.)

Luka Outduels Steph Curry. At times, it felt like watching the classic Larry Bird vs. Dominique Wilkins showdown in the 1988 Eastern Conference playoffs, with both raining in threes. But my Slovenian son stepped up, Maxi Kleber knocked in a big shot, and the Mavs got a much needed win on Saturday night, despite Curry’s 57 points. (My other Blues, Everton, came through on the final kick of the match earlier in the afternoon against Manchester United, rescuing a draw at the death. I may have briefly blacked out.)

Rangers Trade Elvis Andrus. They had already let their longtime starting shortstop that he was moving to third base or more likely the bench, so this is not a huge surprise. But still, end of an era. (In almost completely unrelated news, other than it was a trade, my longtime friend and former Mavs point guard Dennis Smith Jr. was sent to Detroit from the Knicks in exchange for Derrick Rose. I hope it works out there for him, because I am still a proud resident of DSJ Island.)

Mark Cuban Building a Drug-Making Plant in Deep Ellum. His Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, whose goal is “radically transparent, low-cost versions of high-cost generic drugs,” is starting construction on its plant on Wednesday. It should be ready in 2022.

Afiah Bey, Rest in Power. The beloved local griot was 63.