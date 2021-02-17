Dallasites Crowdsource Winter Storm Tips for Stocked Grocery Stores, Hotels With Vacancy, and More

Dallasites101 typically shares restaurant openings and local happenings with its 200,000-plus Instagram followers, but in light of this week’s storms and unprecedented power outages, the popular social media account has pivoted to address the city’s most critical needs.

Today, Dallasites101 began crowdsourcing information from its followers, asking them to report on what’s open and what’s stocked in their neighborhood. All tips are then compiled into an invaluable resource list for the public.

Need gas? Click here to find a gas station that’s still operating, according to those who live nearby. Need pet food or dog boarding? Click here for suggested pet resources. Maybe you need to venture out to a grocery store; click here for tips on what’s open and whether their stock is depleted. There’s also a tab to request help (a ride to a warming center, an extra log for your fire, and so forth) from your fellow Dallasites, and a place to offer your surplus supplies to those who need them.

You can access the entire resource guide here. Follow Dallasites101 for real-time updates.