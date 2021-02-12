What You Need To Know About the Coming Winter Storm

Winter is here, all at once. The highs for Friday and Saturday through the afternoon are 37 while the lows are 21. The National Weather Service anticipates “exceptionally cold” temperatures through Monday. On Saturday night, arctic air from the Rocky Mountains arrives, plunging temperatures to as low as 7 degrees. Monday’s low is 1 degree. Highs will be in the low 20s. As much seven inches of snow could fall Monday before returning on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Stock up now. You don’t want to be on the roads past Saturday afternoon.

This will be updated through Monday as needed.

So What’s Happening

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of Central and North Texas, beginning 6 a.m. Saturday through 6 p.m. Wednesday. That means “bitter cold” and “near-blizzard conditions” are possible, with wind chills as low as -15 degrees Fahrenheit. That stretches from Cameron in the south to Gainesville in the north, over to Abilene in the west and Athens in the east. Dallas-Fort Worth is right in the middle of it.

Eric Martello, a senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, says there is already arctic air in place thanks to the blast that came in earlier this week. But more of it is coming down from the Rockies, which will introduce us to as much as seven inches of snow beginning Sunday evening. He anticipates the metro area to get somewhere between two and five inches, “but there could be some isolated areas where that could be higher.” That will likely be in areas north and west of the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area.

On Friday morning, we saw what Martello called “spittle freezing stuff,” but there weren’t many reports of ice on roads like there were on Thursday morning. On Saturday night into Sunday morning, that changes. The NWS anticipates a “patchy freezing drizzle” to develop late Friday night, leading to ice accumulation on roads and other surfaces. It is important you stay off the roads if you can.

“But the big snow is coming Sunday evening and lasting through midday Monday,” he says.

By the time the snow arrives, the air is going to be dry. The colder it gets, the dryer the air will be, which means the dryer the snow will be. The snow that’s falling is going to whip around once it gets windy. Martello anticipates gusts between 30 to 40 miles per hour on Monday, so anticipate poor visibility throughout the day. Tuesday morning will begin with temperatures in the single digits. Sub-zero wind chills will settle in on Sunday night. More snow is in the forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

“Temperatures this cold will pose a serious threat to life for anyone caught outside,” according to the NWS alert. “Blowing and drifting snow will lead to extremely dangerous travel conditions.”

On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for the entire state of Texas through the end of next week, freeing state resources to help municipalities.

The last time North Texas saw recordable snowfall was six years ago, on March 4 and 5. Martello says about 3.5 inches fell across Dallas those days. The time before that was the Super Bowl, in 2011.

“It seems like it’s a five-year cycle,” he says. “There’s no rhyme or reason why it’s that way. But we’re back in that five, six-year cycle.”

What’s That Mean for the Roads?

If you have to get out, particularly on Saturday evening, the Texas Department of Transportation maintains a DriveTexas app that allows you to check highway conditions. That includes the presence of snow or ice. The state agency is pre-treating highways across the region. Spokesman Tony Hartzel says more than 400 crew members are rotating in 12 hour shifts. The state is deploying at least 24 plows and motor graders to remove snow.

The city of Dallas has 50 trucks with sand spreaders but is only deploying them as necessary. I’ve asked the city for a list of roads that are being pre-treated and will update when I get that information. The North Texas Tollway authority has 106 dump trucks spreading a salted liquid solution across 109 planned routes. The NTTA is responsible for maintaining the toll roads.

Again, if you must venture out, take it slow. Be cautious. None of this is a guarantee that all the roads will be safe.

What About Our Neighbors Without Shelter?

Our Emily Heft put together this guide for how you can help some of the providers who help homeless Dallasites. Meanwhile, below is the latest update for the City Council regarding how the city of Dallas is adapting its operations. The city is opening the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center for any individuals who do not have shelter.

Here is the email sent from the city manager’s office to the City Council and the mayor:

Staff and our Homeless Response System partners have collaborated on the plan below to provide additional Inclement Weather Sheltering Capacity to persons experiencing homelessness beginning tonight at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center at Dallas. At present, all 320 previously identified beds have been filled for inclement weather shelter operations. An additional 115 guests are currently at OurCalling seeking placement, we believe that additional demand exists within the community for placement both tonight and over the weekend.

To accommodate the need for shelter and promote public health and safety, the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center at Dallas (KBHCCD) Exhibit Hall E is being prepared to accept guests beginning at 6:00pm tonight (Friday) for inclement weather sheltering.

Guests will receive a COVID-19 test prior to entry at the shelter and be required to wear masks while in shelter to reduce risks of COVID-19 spread. Any guests testing positive for COVID-19 will be provided hotel sheltering.

As of 1:40pm, 200 cots have been assembled in the exhibit hall for operations tonight. We have capacity to increase our bed count beyond the initial 200 cots and maintain social distancing requirements.

The following services are being coordinated for onsite delivery of services: Dallas Marshal’s will provide 24-hour security and magnetometers at entry Dallas-Fire Rescue will provide on site paramedics in the event of medical emergency Contracted staff are being mobilized to support on site management of logistics, guest services and feeding Homeless Response System providers will provide 24-hour staffing support to provide care management to guests including day-services. Homeless Response System providers will manage intake process, COVID-19 test administration and meals

We expect that our census will grow each night through Tuesday as the temperatures continue to drop, our current plan calls for operations to continue through Friday of next week depending on weather conditions and nightly census count.

We expect to provide nightly intake beginning at 5:00pm each day of operation. Guests will have an option to stay at the center the following day or exit, however, we will not be able to accommodate multiple entries/exits outside of intake hours due to the need to COVID-19 test each guest entering the facility.

Staff would like the recognize the partners that have quickly implemented this plan to serve our population of persons experiencing homelessness during this time: Our Calling The Salvation Army Austin Street Center The Stew Pot Oak Lawn United Methodist Church The Bridge Homeless Recovery Center Union Gospel Mission



Closures

Another thing the pandemic took from us: snow days. Dallas ISD is fully online on Friday; all employees are working from home. The district will announce next week’s plans on its website. Most school districts are following its lead, but Fort Worth ISD welcomed students to campus Friday morning.

DART is switching up its operating plan through Monday at midnight. Here is the transit agency’s verbiage:

DART Rail operates within the approximate boundaries of the LBJ loop using a combination of rail and shuttle buses when limited rail service is permitted. The Dallas Streetcar will not operate during this time. Starting at 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 14, trains operate between these stations: Red Line: LBJ/Central – 8th & Corinth

Blue Line: LBJ/Skillman – 8th & Corinth

Green Line: Farmers Branch – Lawnview

Orange Line: Irving Convention Center – LBJ/Central On Monday, bus routes will operate on Saturday schedules.

Vaccine providers are changing operations. Fair Park is operating from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday. It will be closed from Saturday through Monday. We’ll know more in the coming days about operations afterward.

Parkland has closed its two vaccination sites and is conducting the immunizations at the main hospital in the Medical District. Texas Motor Speedway is operating as normal Friday afternoon. No word yet about Monday.

This will be updated.