D Magazine Is Now Ready to Forget You

A number of years ago, a woman with an urgent request got me on the phone at work. Decades earlier, D Magazine had published a story about a crime she’d committed, and a Google search for her name returned that story on the first page of results. She asked that we unpublish it. I recall having a conversation with Wick wherein he said, “Take it down. Who cares?” And I said, “In the name of all that is right and holy, never! The story has been published! It is accurate and it is a story and it was published, and so it shall forever be accessible to whomsoever shall seek it!” Words to that effect.

The woman’s argument was that she’d turned her life around. In effect, she was a different person. Yet this story about the other person who shared her name continued to trail her through life. It wasn’t fair. After my conversation with Wick, I called the woman back and told her it was impossible for us to judge what is fair and what isn’t. How could we tell if she’d reformed herself? Would we be expected to re-report every story about a scoundrel we’d ever published to determine whether said scoundrel had become a saint and deserved to have the story taken offline?

I politely denied the woman’s request. At the time, I figured we’d continue to deny all such requests. I was wrong.

Another woman recently wrote an email to us asking that we address a story that included her name. Again, the story was written decades ago. At the time, she was a child. The story involved an ugly family matter. I read it and was frankly shocked that the magazine had published her name. The story was fascinating, but it clearly did not serve the public’s interest. We immediately took it offline. To my knowledge, this was the first magazine story we’ve ever taken down.

A growing number of publications are coming around to the idea that certain articles don’t need to be forever accessible online. We join that group. I can’t give you our guidelines for taking down stories, because we don’t have any. OK, that’s not exactly true. Were you a cop and did you shake down homeless prostitutes? That story about you will always be online, even if you now run a food pantry and you donated your heart to a Golden Retriever puppy with cancer. Were you a child and treated like a pawn in a family battle that made for entertaining copy years ago but today has zero impact on the public?

We apologize. It’s gone.