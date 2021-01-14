The Other Dallas Street Name That Needs to Change

Today brings news that a stretch of street in front of Dallas’ Jack Evans Police Headquarters will be renamed Botham Jean Boulevard. Soon enough, every day that every cop who goes to work there will see the name of the man who was murdered by an off-duty cop right across the street from the headquarters. We’re getting close. Next step: change the name of the other street at the police HQ intersection to Santos Rodriguez Street. If we move quickly enough, the street crews can change both names simultaneously and save some taxpayer money.