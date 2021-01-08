Leading Off (1/8/21)

COVID. There were 2,590 cases yesterday as statewide hospitalizations hit a new record. More people are hospitalized in Dallas, Tarrant, and Denton counties than at any point in the pandemic, furthering a trend we’ve followed since late last year. More people died from complications associated with the virus—393—across Texas than in any other single day since this got here. Meanwhile, a more contagious strain of the virus has arrived. The mutated version that originated in the United Kingdom was found in a man between 30 and 40 years old who lives in southwest Harris County. He had no travel history, which means the thing is spreading in the community. It’s only a matter of time before a recorded case is found here. This strain is 40 percent to 70 percent more contagious, although it doesn’t appear to affect the severity of symptoms. Stay home if you can, folks.

Snow Possible on Sunday? WFAA is saying there’s a chance. A storm system should come in overnight on Saturday into Sunday, and if trends more north, the chances for snow are better for us. If it heads south, it could generate some between Waco and Austin. Either way, expect chilly temperatures through the weekend.

Fallout from the Capitol Raid. Attorneys and organizers bemoan how the rioters in D.C. were treated with kid gloves and allowed to illegally galavant about the Capitol while protesters who marched in the streets across the country after the killing of George Floyd were met with tear gas, rubber bullets, and mass arrests. Meanwhile, the assistant general counsel for Goosehead Insurance lost his job after posting to social media that he was tear gassed on the steps of the Capitol. Elsewhere, the internet is working hard to identify others who attended, which include some Realtors from Frisco.

Food Banks Still Need Our Help. The North Texas Food Bank and the Tarrant Area Food Bank say the record demand they saw last year has only continued into 2021. Please consider donating if you can.

Mavs Top Struggling Nuggets in OT. Nikola Jokic was brilliant, but so was Luka Doncic. Both European stars finished with 38 points to close the game. Jokic hit a jumper to force overtime, but the Mavs outscored Denver by eight while many of us were asleep. Here’s what the Denver Post had to say: “The Nuggets and the Mavericks can’t help themselves. On national TV, two of the NBA’s most exciting franchises, built around generational Europeans stars, authored yet another gripping classic. After an emotional 24 hours, it was only fitting that basketball could again become a distraction. The Mavericks survived an incredible individual effort from Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic, withstanding an overtime session to hang on 124-117. The dramatic loss, sent to overtime after Jokic’s clutch, game-saving jumper to end regulation, dropped the Nuggets to 3-5 on the season.”