Leading Off (1/6/21)

COVID Hospitalizations Hit New High. Dallas County reported 2,794 additional cases and 20 deaths yesterday. More than 13,000 Texans are now hospitalized with the virus. This is going to get worse before it gets better. Wear your mask, social distance, and stay home if you can.

Without Staff, Texas AG Seeks $43 Million to Target Google. Sure Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is under investigation for bribery charges, a scandal which prompted most of his top staff to resign. But that didn’t stop Paxton from trying to overturn the presidential election — and it isn’t going to stop him from going after Google. Without staff to handle the case, the AG now wants $43 million to hire outside firms to prosecute Google for running an illegal advertising monopoly.

Suburban Police Behaving Badly. Duncanville police officer Christian Pinilla was arrested and charged with three counts of official oppression after fellow officers reported him for “misconduct while on duty,” although the police department has not yet said exactly what Pinilla is accused of doing. The Keller police chief apologized to the family of a man who was pepper sprayed and arrested by Keller police solely for filming an encounter between police and the man’s son. The video of the incident went viral late last year.

Serial Killer Who Targeted Elderly Indicted for 18 Murders. A grand jury indicted Billy Chemirmir for the murder of his 18th victim, an elderly resident of Tradition-Prestonwood, a luxury senior living community in Far North Dallas. In all, Chemirmir has been accused of smothering and robbing 24 people at assisted living facilities between April 2016 and March 2018.

Break Out Your Winter Coats. A cold front is on is way.