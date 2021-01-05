Leading Off (1/5/21)

COVID Update. Dallas County reported 1,570 new cases yesterday and 17 deaths. Tarrant County reported 2,199 cases and 17 deaths. Collin County reported 454 cases and two deaths. Meanwhile, two days after Dallas County launched an online registration portal for vaccines, 50,000 people have signed up. We’ve still got work to do, people. Mask up, wash your hands, and keep your distance.

Work Begins on Margaret McDermott Bridge. A month ago, we warned scalawags to stay off the pedestrian portion of the MMB, whose faulty construction led authorities to fear that high winds could tear the thing apart. Work will soon begin on replacing 196 cables that support that part of the bridge, and walkers and cyclists might be able to use it by year’s end.

Lawsuit Longing for Confederate Memorials Fails Again. A nonprofit called Return Lee to Lee Park, which is led by Warren Johnson and Katherine Gann, sued the city of Dallas over its removal of that statue and the removal of the Confederate War Memorial downtown. A state district judge threw out the suit. And now the 5th District Court of Appeals has upheld that decision.

Matt Goodman Botches Basketball Bet. Noted Houston Rockets fan Matt Goodman lost a $23 wager last night when Luka Dončić recorded his first triple double of the season, and the Mavs beat the Rockets 113-100.