Leading Off (1/29/21)

COVID. This morning, at least seven City Council members will be joining the Dallas Citizens Council, the Dallas Regional Chamber, other local chambers of commerce, and county representatives at Fair Park to urge businesses to help their eligible employees get signed up for the coronavirus vaccine. About a week after the dustup over how to set up vaccination registration sites, the city now has 10 for folks who don’t have a computer or internet or would just prefer to have a human being walk them through it. Yesterday was the deadliest day of the pandemic both in Dallas County and across the state; 37 people died here, part of the 471 Texans who lost their lives because of the virus. Meanwhile, federal public health leaders like Dr. Anthony Fauci are asking Americans to wear two masks to help prevent the transmission of new variants that are even easier to pass to others.

Children Involved In Heinous Tarrant County Crimes. Two 14-year-olds are imprisoned today for robbing and killing an Uber Eats driver who was delivering food to a Haltom City apartment complex. In Arlington, three 14-year-olds and a 12-year-old are accused of the aggravated robbery of a police officer.

AOC to Ted Cruz: ‘You Almost Had Me Murdered.’ The two agree that Robinhood needs to answer serious questions about how it blocked users from trading stocks targeted by Redditors, but the New York representative is not forgetting the Texas senator’s actions leading up to the Capitol raid.

9 Million Square Feet of Office Space Is Up For Sublease. Just 35 percent of Dallas’ workforce is back in their offices, which is reflected in the massive amount of square footage that businesses can choose from. About 1.2 million of that is in downtown alone, but the ‘Upper Tollway/West Plano’ area edges it out with 1.3 million.

Warmer Weekend Ahead. The high tomorrow is a mere 72 degrees while Sunday is 57. Expect lows in the high 30s next week, so enjoy the walking weather. The only chance for showers is tomorrow morning.