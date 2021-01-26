Leading Off (1/26/21)

COVID Update. Dallas County report 1,698 new cases yesterday and 22 more deaths. County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a written statement that last week was the deadliest of the pandemic, but the numbers are improving. The average number of daily cases and the testing positivity rate are both down. The state says Collin County had 835 new cases and one death. Good news: Dallas is opening a drive-thru vaccination center at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. First up are 2,000 city employees who need their second shot. Then come 5,000 first shots for people who qualify and who have registered.

Frisco Pastor Plays ‘Cancel Culture’ Card. Before Joe Biden’s inauguration, KingdomLife pastor Brandon Burden urged his flock to keep their guns loaded and talked about the Castle Doctrine. Now he says he’s a victim of cancel culture. Brandi Addison reports in the DMN: “The pastor also said that some of his comments ‘were not said the way that I meant to say them,’ and that he’s seeking the Lord’s help to communicate more clearly.”

Mavs Lose. For a minute, things looked great last night. The Nuggets’ Jamal Murray got tossed after hitting Tim Hardaway Jr. in the twig and berries, spurring the latter to score seven consecutive points and tie the game late in the third quarter. Alas, the final tally was 117-113.