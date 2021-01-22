Leading Off (1/22/21)

Feds Nab Another North Texas Capitol Rioter. Noah Bernard Cooke documented his time inside the Capitol using a GoPro and posted the footage to TikTok and Instagram. At least three tips to the FBI came in, and it was a matter of time before they took him into custody. He is charged with acts during civil disorder, unlawful activities on Capitol grounds, entering or remaining on restricted buildings or grounds, and disorderly or disruptive conduct in or near restricted buildings or grounds. Cooke lived in Savoy, east of Sherman. He spoke to agents during a search of his home, in which he admitted to banging on a window at the Capitol with a flagpole but denied entering the building. He’s at least the fifth person in Dallas-Fort Worth to be arrested.

Eviction Moratorium Extended. The Biden administration has extended the national moratorium on evictions through the end of March. Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, and Denton counties are also getting expanded rental assistance efforts beginning on Feb. 1. Meanwhile, there were 1,978 new coronavirus infections in Dallas County yesterday, along with 27 deaths. The county has used all of its vaccine at Fair Park for the week, which means another 9,000 doses will come on Monday. Judge Clay Jenkins says 18,500 have been vaccinated there in the past two weeks.

Some Southlake Parents Push Back Against Diversity Plan. It has been two years since a video was made public of White students shouting the N-word at a party in Southlake. And after the school district came up with a diversity plan, a group of organized White parents have made their distaste known. Now, the city’s problems have gone national: NBC News goes deep into the matter, profiling Robin Cornish, the wife of the late Cowboys lineman Frank Cornish, and the racism her family has endured there for years. More videos have surfaced, and racial slurs were spray painted at Carroll High School. Some residents formed a political action committee and raised more than $100,000 to fight the plan. Texas Republican Party chair Allen West has spoken out against it at a church in town and a mayoral candidate seems to support it. Meanwhile, the plan is now stuck in litigation.

Foggy Morning Today, Likely Stormy Weekend Ahead. No rain is in the forecast today, but expect some spotty showers and heavy clouds tomorrow. A storm system moves into town Sunday evening into Monday, bringing a threat of severe storms once the sun goes down. Highs are in the upper 50s through the weekend.