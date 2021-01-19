Leading Off (1/19/21)

COVID Update. Because of the MLK Jr. holiday, we don’t have new case numbers for Dallas County. So let’s share some positive news, shall we? According to data from the state, 83,577 people in Dallas County have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, and 14,789 people are fully immunized. (Though it should be noted that an early look at who is getting the vaccine shows that more folks from North Dallas and University Park are getting the shots, and some folks aren’t happy that the Fair Park vaccine site was closed yesterday.)

David Kunkle Has Neurological Disorder. This story published Sunday, but it deserves your attention if you haven’t yet read it. Robert Wilonsky came out of retirement to write about Kunkle, the former Dallas police chief, and his wife, Sarah Dodd. The couple bravely shared their struggles with Kunkle’s diagnosis of Lewy body dementia.

Mavericks Drop Third Straight. Last season, the Mavs were the only team that didn’t lose three games in a row at some point. Last night, they did it, falling to the Raptors 116-93. Also, Rick Carlisle got ejected, and Tim Hardaway Jr. went 0-12 from the field. Tough one, buddy.

Wylie Man Arrested for Breaking in to Capitol. The FBI has accused Guy Reffitt of obstruction of justice and unlawful entry. When he started to feel the heat, he told his family, “If you turn me in, you’re a traitor and you know what happens to traitors. Traitors get shot.”