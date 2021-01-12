Leading Off (1/12/21)

COVID Update. Yesterday Dallas County reported 1,867 cases and four deaths. Collin County reported 882 cases. You know the drill. Mask up, wash your hands, keep your distance.

AT&T Stops Giving Money to GOPers Who Voted Against Electoral College. The company’s political action committee, the fifth-most active in the country, has suspended contributions to lawmakers who voted last week to object to the certified votes from several states in an effort to keep Joe Biden from becoming president. Terrell Rep. Lance Gooden, a Republican objector who received $6,000 from AT&T’s PAC in 2020, said in a tweet: “They are bowing down to the left-wing mob!”

Cops Fishing for Puppy Thieves. On Christmas Eve, two men broke into the Petland store at Preston Forest and purloined some puppies. DPD is asking for the public’s help to ID the men. Contact Detective Sara Sheerin at 214-670-7160 or [email protected] and refer to case No. 228988-2020.

Grand Prairie Cop Resigns After Allegedly Pulling Gun on Uber Driver. Yet more bad press for Bottled Blonde, the bar and — ahem — pizzeria that has been cited for violating coronavirus protocols. A cop from Grand Prairie hailed an Uber at 1:30 in the morning after leaving the joint and then allegedly spoke Arabic to the driver and pointed a Glock at his head. Matthew Huber, whose mugshot is worth a look, has now resigned.

Kathy Wise Loses Football Wager. Noted Ohio State graduate Kathy Wise lost $20 when Alabama easily covered the spread last night and won the national championship, defeating the Buckeyes by a score of 52-24. And, should you have any doubt, this is a totally local story, because Ohio State freshman receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who is from Rockwall, caught two passes for 20 yards.