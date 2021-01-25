Leading Off (1/25/2021)

Tony Romo Predicted a Chiefs-Bucs Super Bowl in Week 12. Back in late November, after the Buccaneers lost to the Chiefs at home, dropping them to 7-5, the former Cowboys QB said: “ I think there’s a better-than-good chance—I don’t know what even that percentage is—that these two teams are gonna be here in Tampa [for Super Bowl LV].” It must kill Troy Aikman that Romo probably prepares about a quarter as much as he does and is not only more entertaining but also is right a ton.

B.1.1.7 COVID-19 Variant Is ‘In Our Community.’ Four cases have been identified, but Dallas Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang does not think those are the only ones out there. “This just reinforces even more why we can’t let our guard down,” he said. “We just need to do everything that we can to continue to slow the spread.” The variant, first seen in the U.K., is expected to be the dominant strain by March. The good news: while it is more contagious, it is not more deadly, and the vaccine does appear to be effective against it. So mask up, maybe double mask up, keep your distance, and let’s hope the vaccine rollout picks up the pace a bit soon.

Why Can’t the Mavs Win at Home? The squad has been much better on the road going back to last season. They haven’t played many games at home so far in 2021, but three of their most dispiriting losses have come at the AAC, including Saturday night’s game against the Rockets. Tonight, Denver comes to town, and the short-handed Mavs need to start figuring this out.