Leading Off (01/11/2021)

Hillwood Airways Fires Capitol Rioter, Then He’s Arrested. Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Larry Rendall Brock, Jr. was one of the prominently featured rioters, photographed in combat gear and holding zip-tie handcuffs. He tried to walk back his possession of the cuffs while confirming to The New Yorker that it was him in the photos and video on Saturday. Not long after he was terminated. Sunday, he was arrested and is facing one count of entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Brock is in a Grapevine jail. Among other North Texans who made their way to D.C. was Jenna Ryan, a real estate agent and talk show host, who flew on a private jet and gleefully posted about it all on her social media. She’s also now trying to minimize her involvement but hasn’t yet been arrested.

Street Takeover Ends in Power Pole Crash. This happened early Sunday morning at Northwest Highway and Preston.

Did You Enjoy Your Snow Day? It felt more like a lazy rain in East Dallas. Kind of like a rain that was still carrying a bit of holiday weight. Fluffy rain. Just wearing sweats and not really worrying too much because he’s gonna figure it out, OK?

Kristaps Porzingis Listed as ‘Questionable’ For Tonight’s Pelicans Game. That’s actually good news, meaning he is close to returning to the court after knee surgery. Maybe it will actually happen tonight. Also listed as questionable is Maxi Kleber, who it was initially reported was entering the NBA’s “health and safety” protocol, along with Josh Richardson, Jalen Brunson, and Dorian Finney-Smith. This season is already a mess.