Leading Off (01/04/2021)

Cowboys Lose, Season Over. Mike McCarthy blew the game when he opted not to challenge a play that would have kept the Giants out of field goal range, so in that respect it was pretty much the season in microcosm. The Cowboys suffered horrendous luck in terms of injuries, of course, losing Dak Prescott and most of the offensive line, but they still could have made the playoffs if not for so many unforced errors by McCarthy and his coaching staff. He was, in my opinion, a bad hire, and it is a mistake to double down and bring him back. But what do I know? I’m just a tactical genius and one of America’s finest crisis managers.

COVID. The weekend total of new cases: 3,851. That brings the total to more than 200,000. There were also 10 deaths. Mask up, keep your distance, hold tight.

Dallas Police Rescind Memo Saying Some 911 Calls Would Be Directed to Online Reporting System. According to the memo, officers would not be dispatched to the scene for calls about graffiti, vehicle burglaries, credit/debit card fraud, criminal mischief, lost property, and a few others. Noted bad faith tweeter Mark Davis was up in arms, saying it was a “complete surrender to the attack on policing,” and that was retweeted by the governor who groused about “California style lawlessness.” (Here is a tip: if either of these guys makes an argument, pick the other side. If they team up? Go out in the streets to support the other side.) DPD rescinded the memo, saying it had been issued prematurely. But the idea is not wrong, and DPD should be doing this. What is a cop going to do if someone steals a CD or whatever out of your car? It should be going to an online reporting system. That’s not lawlessness. It’s efficient.