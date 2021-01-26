Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Commercial Real Estate

Hear the Old Parkland Bell for the First Time

Horatio got smacked yesterday for its first public ringing.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner January 26, 2021 10:05 am

For the January issue of D Magazine, I wrote a short piece about the new bell at Old Parkland. Its name is Horatio, and it is the fourth-largest working bell in the country. I must tell you that our own Matt Goodman, when I informed him about this bell, was not pleased. Old Parkland’s owner, Harlan Crow, plans to ring the thing at noon and 6 every day, once the bell tower is finished (right now it’s just a concrete core; the cladding comes later). Matt lives not far from the Old Parkland campus, and I think he is worried about daily ringing disturbing his naps. Or he just hates bells. I’m not sure.

In any case, yesterday there was a small ceremony for the first official ringing of Horatio. Below is a short video I took. I was told that the tone of the bell will change slightly as its 30,000 pounds of Dutch bronze settle into their new home. But it won’t get any louder. I asked the head Beck construction guy on site, and he told me the clapper doesn’t have a volume knob. It can’t hit the bell any harder than it did yesterday. So here you go, Matt:

Tags:

Related Content

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Restaurants

Restaurants

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Comments