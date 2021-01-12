Fun Contest! Win Two Books Written by Seema Yasmin.

Surely you remember Dr. Seema Yasmin. She is the journalist, professor, poet, physician, philatelist, and author (only one of those is a lie) who used to work at the Dallas Morning News. Now she’s on staff at Stanford. And she’s got a new book out today titled Viral BS: Medical Myths and Why We Fall for Them. But wait. There’s more. In April, she’s dropping a book of “documentary poems” titled If God Is a Virus. If you miss Seema as much as I do, you’ll want to read both books. I can help.

In 2015, we did a podcast with Seema. In that podcast, she told us what her favorite body part is. First person to tell me that body part (either in the comments or via email) gets two Seema books sent to his/her/their house directly from the publisher. Good luck.