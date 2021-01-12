Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Courtesy Seema Yasmin

Books

Fun Contest! Win Two Books Written by Seema Yasmin.

All you have to do is answer one simple question.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner January 12, 2021 10:44 am

Surely you remember Dr. Seema Yasmin. She is the journalist, professor, poet, physician, philatelist, and author (only one of those is a lie) who used to work at the Dallas Morning News. Now she’s on staff at Stanford. And she’s got a new book out today titled Viral BS: Medical Myths and Why We Fall for Them. But wait. There’s more. In April, she’s dropping a book of “documentary poems” titled If God Is a Virus. If you miss Seema as much as I do, you’ll want to read both books. I can help.

In 2015, we did a podcast with Seema. In that podcast, she told us what her favorite body part is. First person to tell me that body part (either in the comments or via email) gets two Seema books sent to his/her/their house directly from the publisher. Good luck.

Tags:

Related Content

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Restaurants

Restaurants

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Comments