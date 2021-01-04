DMN Gives Some Shine to Zac Crain’s New Photography Book

A couple of weeks ago, our own Zac Crain published a book of photography that deserves your attention and dollars. Its title: A Pedestrian’s Recent History of Dallas. Great title for a great book. Am I biased? Of course, I am. Zac and I are mortal enemies. I am deeply, emotionally biased against him. The pain I suffer in promoting his work should tell you just how good it is (his work, not the pain). Anyway, I’m not the only person who thinks the book is quality. Mark Lamster, the Dallas Morning News’ architecture critic, did a Q&A with Zac in the Sunday print paper. Check it out. And if you’re looking to buy, don’t do it via Amazon. Support the local publisher responsible for the book, Deep Vellum.