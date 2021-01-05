Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Books

Bradford Pearson Drops First Book Today

You promised yourself you'd read more books this year. Start here.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner January 5, 2021 9:20 am

Attentive FrontBurnervians will remember Bradford Pearson’s byline. He typed here for years and now lives in Philly. We can all feel bad for Brad about his current place of residency, but today is a day to celebrate. It’s publication day of his first book, The Eagles of Heart Mountain: A True Story of Football, Incarceration, and Resistance in World War II America.

Seven years ago, Brad was working on a story for Cowboys & Indians magazine when he stumbled on the amazing tale of some kids in a Japanese internment camp and their formidable football team. Tomi Lahren loves the book that sprang from that magazine story. So do the folks at the Library Journal, which gave the book a starred review. You should order it now.

