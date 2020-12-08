What If Northwest Highway Looked Like This?!

An alert law-practicing FrontBurnervian pointed me this morning to a presentation that TxDOT made yesterday to folks interested in the stretch of Northwest Highway from Hillcrest to Inwood. Me personally, I avoid that road like it’s Rudy Giuliani with a dry cough and snot-filled kerchief tied around his neck. What I’m saying is, I don’t go near it, at least not during peak hours. It’s a nightmare. So it makes sense that TxDOT would be looking at ways to improve it. What doesn’t make sense is the early concept of elevating the road (shown above). Do you realize what Laura Miller is going to do when she sees this? Oh, my gosh. Good luck to Mohamed “Mo” Bur, the head engineer for TxDOT’s Dallas District. She’s about to make his life more miserable than Ken Paxton’s. Lots of political references here, huh?

Anyway, the tunnel option looks great to me, as soon as gold is discovered in the Trinity River and we can afford to pay for it. Barring that pleasant surprise, the “road diet” option intrigues me, mainly because it would freak out all the people who love to ask, “But where will all the cars go?” And I suspect we’ll eventually land on the “operational improvements” option, which looks doable.

Hang in there, Mo.