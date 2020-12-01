Watch: Great Story on WFAA About Banks Screwing Southern Dallas

ABC Channel 8 aired a fantastic piece of journalism about a week ago that you should take the time to watch. I’m afraid this thing may have gotten lost in the shuffle a bit over the holiday break. Only about 1,000 people have viewed the YouTube video of the segment.

It’s called “Banking Below 30,” and it’s about redlining, a racist banking policy that keeps people of color in certain parts of town from getting loans. In this case, “below 30” refers to Interstate 30. Redlining is a complicated topic, but it is cogently explained in this 10-minute report. Ten minutes! When I saw this air on TV, I was shocked that they gave it that much time. The photography and graphics are top notch. The reporting is solid. David Schechter and his cohorts dug up data from 105 banks that do business locally. As I said, what they found is worth your time: