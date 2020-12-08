Mary Brown Malouf, R.I.P.

Mary Brown Malouf was the dining critic and then executive editor of D Magazine just as I was coming onboard, in 2001. She went on to work at Wine.com and become the executive editor of Salt Lake Magazine. Some of you will remember her late husband, Glen Warchol, who wrote for many years at the Dallas Observer and went to work at the Salt Lake Tribune. Mary was great friends with our former dining critic Nancy Nichols. God, those two were trouble together. So our hearts go out to the staff at Salt Lake and to Mary’s family and especially to her sister in crime, Nancy.

Mary died yesterday when she was swept off a jetty by a rogue wave in Northern California. She was 67. The Salt Lake Tribune quoted something a family member wrote on Mary’s Facebook page: “Only she — perhaps the world’s foremost lover of Bronte, BBC mysteries, and, of course, Moby-Dick — would appreciate such poetic drama.”