Leading Off (12/8/20)

COVID Update. Dallas County reported 1,663 additional cases and three COVID-19 deaths yesterday. Our hospitals in North Texas are running at 15.87 percent of beds occupied by COVID patients, so businesses must still operate at very reduced occupancy. You know what I’m going to say next, but I’m going to say it anyway. Wear a mask and keep your distance whenever possible. A few more months, people. Hang in there.

DISD Runoff Election. Do you live in DISD’s District 2? Here’s a map. The district spreads from Preston Hollow to Uptown to Lakewood. Here’s where you can vote. Incumbent Dustin Marshall faces challenger Nancy Rodriguez. Here are three recent FrontBurner posts about Rodriguez written by Jim Schutze: vote wisely, please.

Plano Perambulators Plead for Sidewalk Repairs. The pandemic has driven more folks to stretch their getaway sticks. That’s the theory as to why the city is getting more requests for sidewalk repairs. City officials say that they’ve fixed 35 percent more sidewalk area compared to a year ago.

Dez Bryant Returns to Dallas. Weird Tuesday game for the Cowboys, and the onetime owner of Dallas the monkey faces his old team as a receiver for the Ravens. From the Baltimore Sun: “The Cowboys will play the Ravens after a rare 12-day rest, and they’re still not out of contention in the awful NFC East. But they’ve suffered through a disastrous season under coach Mike McCarthy and showed few signs of moving in the right direction in that Thanksgiving loss to Washington. The Cowboys’ three wins have come by a combined seven points and they’ve lost to both AFC North teams they’ve played.” From Tim Rogers: “Ravens will win 37-6.”