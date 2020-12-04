Leading Off (12/4/20)

Hospitalizations Hit the Marker For a Rollback. I told you earlier this week that it appeared we were headed to a capacity rollback at most businesses. Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order mandates that if 15 percent of a region’s hospital bed census is occupied by COVID patients for seven straight days, businesses operating at 75 percent go down to 50 percent. Bars are closed in counties that chose to open them. Elective procedures are paused. Yesterday, we officially hit that marker. We saw this coming because the state counts psychiatric beds in its census; the North Central Texas Trauma Advisory Council does not. COVID patients aren’t yet surging into psychiatric beds. By its metrics, we’ve had over 15 percent occupancy for a full 19 days. It was only a matter of time before the state’s counts catch up. Meanwhile, UT Southwestern’s models predict the rise in hospitalizations to continue over the next two weeks, largely a result of family gatherings over Thanksgiving. Yesterday brought 2,122 new cases, the second highest daily caseload since the pandemic started. Saying it again for the people in the back: stop gathering maskless indoors with people you don’t live with, wear your mask when you go out in public, avoid crowds, and stand at least six feet from others. It’s also probably going to be a while until you get that vaccine. I am projected to be behind 24.4 million Texans in line. And I am fine with that.

Dallas Cancels Its Holiday Parade. Hey, it’s like March, only colder and more dangerous. Just like the St. Patrick’s Day Parade all those months ago, Dallas’ holiday parade got the axe this year. Sponsors TOYOTA North America, AT&T, and the Adolphus promise the parade will be “reimagined” as a television special using AT&T’s “cutting edge technology” at its “world-class headquarters.”

Morning News Ed Board Denounces ‘Ugly Campaigning.’ Jim Schutze has explored the odd happenings with a URL Dallas ISD wanted to buy in order to direct the parents of kids who wanted to attend choice schools. It got brought up at a meeting, but by the time they went to buy the thing, someone already had. It redirects to Nancy Rodriguez’s campaign page. Rodriguez has called Jim a liar—he missed an email after she stopped responding to his texted questions—but has not clarified whether her campaign had anything to do with the URL matter. The News’ ed board says Rodriguez has been “blazing a divisive trail,” questions why she would “muddy the truth and call a journalist a liar,” and “is worried about the tone of Rodriguez’s campaign online.”

More Violence In Dallas. Two men were shot outside an apartment complex in South Oak Cliff after a fight broke out. The victims are in serious condition and no one has been arrested.

Sorta Chilly, Mostly Sunny Weekend Ahead. Today started in the 30s, but it’ll rise to the upper 50s by this afternoon. Saturday and Sunday probably won’t start off that cold, but will look a lot like this afternoon.