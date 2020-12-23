Leading Off (12/23/20)

COVID. There were 30 new deaths and 2,366 new cases yesterday in Dallas County. That bring the county’s total death toll to more than 1, 500. Collin County is also setting records for new cases. The vaccine roll out continues. Here’s a look at the order in which Texans may receive the vaccine.

Mavs Will Begin Season Playing Without Fans. Six NBA teams will allow limited numbers of fans into arenas as the season gets underway, and the Dallas Stars will also allow some fans into the AAC when the NHL season starts in January. But the Mavs will wait until health officials say it is safe before allowing fans to return to the arena.

Police Seek Suspect in Sexual Assault Case. A month ago, a man knocked on the door of a woman’s home in Denton, forced his way in, and sexually assaulted her. No arrests have been made, but police have released a sketch of the man and are asking the public to help identify him.