Leading Off (12/22/20)

COVID Numbers. Dallas County yesterday reported 1,814 new coronavirus cases and 23 deaths. Tarrant reported 1,494 new coronavirus cases and 265 deaths, a number so large because they were catching up with a backlog. Collin added 747 cases. Mask on, wash up, keep your distance.

American and Southwest Welcome Federal Stimulus. With $15 billion going to airlines, American Airlines plans to recall 17,500 furloughed workers. Southwest, at least for the short term, can put the brakes on the talks it was having with workers about pay cuts. But bookings are still way down, so — never mind. Let’s just focus on the good news for now.

Plane Crash Kills Two in Grand Prairie. Sorry to bring that up. But! When the small plane crash landed, it hit a truck, and the guy driving the truck survived. There. We can focus on that.

Neiman Marcus Walks out of Two Downtown Leases. The retailer had about 1,500 workers spread over three buildings before it filed for bankruptcy. Now it is sticking to its Main Street headquarters and ditching Renaissance Tower and 1700 Pacific Avenue.

Eric Johnson Calls for Cop Audit. The last time we were talking about the mayor of Dallas and the DPD overtime budget, he didn’t want anyone to touch it. Now he wants an audit. Makes total sense.