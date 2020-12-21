Leading Off (12/21/20)

COVID Numbers. Yesterday Dallas County reported 1,143 additional coronavirus cases and 30 COVID-19 deaths. Collin County added 425 cases. Wear a mask, wash your hands, and keep your distance. Please.

Jamie Lee Curtis Defends Teen Accused of Murder. Zephi Trevino was 16 when she was involved with a robbery in Grand Prairie that led to the shooting death of Carlos Arajeni-Arriaza Morillo. Her defense, though, claims she was a victim of sex trafficking at the time and not responsible for the killing. The case was turned into a podcast. Kim Kardashian West came to Trevino’s defense. And yesterday Jamie Lee Curtis took out a full-page ad in the Dallas Morning News asking the DA to drop the case against Trevino.

RealPage Sells in Deal Worth $10 Billion. Did you know that there is a real estate management services and software firm based in Richardson that is worth $10 billion and that its chairman is pleased the company is being acquired by a San Francisco-based private equity firm with “tremendous software investment and operational capabilities”? It’s all true.

Cowboys Beat 49ers. From the San Francisco Chronicle (sub. req.): “This is not to trivialize the true human horror of 2020. Sports has been a handy and sometimes absurd distraction from the truly bad stuff. Any pain and disappointment the 49ers have suffered is a molehill, but there’s no denying that their season has been so, so 2020. The 49ers lost a game Sunday, to the truly hapless Dallas Cowboys, 41-33, in gut-wrenching and eye-bleeding fashion for 49ers’ fans.”