Leading Off (12/2/20)

COVID Update. Dallas County reported 1,179 new cases Tuesday, and hospital officials continue to sound the alarm that they could soon be overwhelmed. Statewide we notched a single-day record of 15,182 cases, and yesterday was the fifth consecutive day the hospitals in our region reported hospitalizations above the 15 percent threshold (16.4 percent of beds here are occupied by COVID patients). Two more days above that 15 percent level, and, per Gov. Abbott’s orders, we will have to close bars and cut restaurants and retail back to 50 percent capacity. I know that’s a lot of ratios. Short version: wear a mask and keep your distance.

ABC Blacked out on AT&T and DirecTV. ABC Channel 8 was knocked off the two services yesterday at 6 p.m. because the company that owns the station, Tegna, wants a rate increase and has taken its toys home until it gets more money. No word yet on how this negotiation has affected Dale Hansen’s golf game.

Mavs on Christmas. The NBA has released its schedule of games to celebrate the birth of Jesus, and your tough Dallas Mavericks will play the Lakers in prime time. No word yet on how this development has affected Zac’s perambulations.

FC Dallas Lose. A Seattle header off a corner kick in the second half gave the Sounders a 1-0 result and ended FC Dallas’ season last night. (I have a cousin who is the head strength coach for the Sounders. Tell him on Twitter today how much you hope he pulls a glute.)