Leading Off (12/18/20)

The North Texas Food Bank Anticipates a Shortage in 2021. There weren’t many nonprofits that were more visible than the North Texas Food Bank during this pandemic. The cars lining up outside Fair Park, the volunteers working in the warehouse and at the giveaways. Now, the NTFB says three government programs are vanishing, leaving the organization with a deficit of 22 million pounds of food compared to what it gave out this year. A big chunk of that is because the federal government was buying food from American farmers because of the Chinese trade conflict. The other programs include pre-boxed meals from the Agriculture Department. The need isn’t going anywhere, and the situation is dire.

Texas Expects 620,000 Vaccine Doses Next Week. About 460,000 of those will be Moderna while the rest come from Pfizer. Most of those are destined for long-term care facilities, but Pfizer says it has even more in a warehouse and is awaiting instructions from the state about where to send it. Gov. Greg Abbott anticipates 1 million Texans will be vaccinated by the end of the month.

The Mavs Return to the AAC. It wasn’t open to fans, but Mark Cuban told The News that he was “happier than a pig in shit” to watch Luka’s team, even if they did lose to the Minnesota Timberwolves 129-127 in the Mavs’ third and final preseason game. Carlisle ran a play for Boban to get a three off an inbounds pass to win the game, but it rimmed out. The season begins on Tuesday, with the Mavericks taking on the new-look Suns at 9:30 p.m. (The Christian Wood Era begins in Houston against Oklahoma City two hours prior, for those wondering about my dysfunctional Rockets. Give it a try, James.)

Frigid Morning, Warmer Afternoon. It’s in the low 40s as I type this, but it’ll sail up to the low 50s by lunchtime. There could be a little rain early tomorrow, but it mostly looks clear around Dallas. The weekend will feel a lot like today does.