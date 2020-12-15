Leading Off (12/15/20)

COVID Numbers. Dallas County reported 1,699 additional coronavirus cases and six deaths yesterday. County Judge Clay Jenkins wrote in a statement: “It is an exciting day for America and for Dallas County as the first COVID vaccines are being given today, but remember, as these 1,699 cases and six deaths illustrate, COVID is still with us.” Mask up and keep your distance.

Husband and Wife Teachers Killed by COVID. Rose Mary and Paul Blackwell both taught in Grand Prairie ISD and had been in the hospital for some time. They died within hours of each other. Several of their family members are also sick.

Manager Debunks Notion that Charlie Pride Caught COVID at CMAs. Fort Worth’s Kevin Bailey was Pride’s bassist and manager. He says that Pride didn’t contract the coronavirus when he performed at the Country Music Awards, as some have speculated, and that he was tested at least twice after the gig in Nashville.

Not a COVID Story. In their second preseason game, the Mavs beat the Bucks 129-112. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says the Bucks still have work to do. But here’s the real story: at the end of last season, I asked Mavericks announcer Derek Harper to work in the offseason on his reliance on the crutch phrase “as a player.” I posted audio of him issuing three “as a player”s in 30 seconds and suggested that five “as a player”s per game would be a good goal for him. Harper, like the Bucks, still has work to do. Last night, in the first half, before my daughter forced me to change the channel to watch The Hangover III, Harper issued seven “as a player”s, along with two “as on offensive player”s. Also, Luka is a little fat.