Leading Off (12/14/2020)

Cowboys Win. The Bengals fumbled on their first three possessions and quarterback Andy Dalton was able to get a measure of revenge on the team that released him after nine seasons, throwing two touchdowns in a 30-7 win. It probably would have been better if the team kept losing, but whatever.

COVID. Dallas County reported 1,810 cases and four deaths on Sunday.

Methodist Dallas Health Center to Receive Pfizer’s Vaccine Today. It is one of four hospitals in Texas to get a share of the 19,500 doses. Another 75,075 will be split among 19 other hospitals tomorrow.

Charley Pride, RIP. The country music legend and longtime Dallasite died Saturday due to complications from COVID, according to his publicist. I’ll have more on him later today.