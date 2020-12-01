Leading Off (12/1/20)

COVID Update. Yesterday Dallas County reported 702 additional cases and five deaths. But don’t take comfort from that relatively low cases number, because testing and reporting slowed during the Thanksgiving break. Today’s stats will give us a more accurate picture. Tarrant County reported 3,356 coronavirus cases yesterday. Collin did 408.

Twerking Controversy in Downtown Restaurant. I have not yet been to True Kitchen + Kocktails, on Elm Street, but as soon as there’s a vaccine, I’d like to kruise over there + check it out. Sounds like an interesting place. Owner Kevin Kelley went viral on social media when he lectured diners about twerking in his restaurant, saying he invested a lot of money so Black folks can have someplace nice to go (Kelley is Black). A tweet of his harangue has been viewed 3.6 million times. Some have pointed out that the twerking was inspired by the song playing in the restaurant at the time, Lil Ronny’s “Throw Dat Ass in a Circle.” I just listened to the song on YouTube and can report that I was able to remain seated on my couch, but it should be noted that this morning I haven’t yet begun drinking.

Mountain Lion in Rowlett! Wildlife experts confirm the sighting. Keep your head on a swivel.

Cowboys Game Pushed to Tuesday. That’s the word for now, as COVID has thrown a wrench in the contest with Baltimore.