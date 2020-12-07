Leading Off (12/07/2020)

COVID. Dallas County reported 1,852 cases and three deaths on Sunday. That brings the total to 1,234 deaths since March. I saw a woman at Walgreens on Saturday with a mask rolled up so it covered only her nose, which I have to say is a first for me.

Code Enforcement Officers Enforcing Rollback Measures. This was the first weekend that bars had to close and restaurants went back to 50 percent capacity. Here is a good look at how that is being enforced. And some owners are unsurprisingly (and rightly) unhappy about more regulations without any government assistance.

Hospitalizations Dip Below 15 Percent For Second Straight Day. That was one of the metrics that triggered the rollback, so we’ll see if those regulations change again.

Investigation Underway After 35-Year-Old Man Dies in Police Custody. Steven Keith Jarrell, Jr. was placed in a squad car after officers were called to his home during an apparent mental health crisis. His mother said that he suffered from mental illness (including schizophrenia) and had missed doses of his prescription medicine. He died on the way to a behavioral health hospital on Tuesday and the department released body cam footage Saturday. Jarrell is the sixth person to die in police custody this year.