Job Alert: D Magazine Seeks Online Arts and Entertainment Editor

D Magazine is hiring an online arts editor to manage the FrontRow section of the website. The job is two-pronged: you’ll dive into Dallas culture, becoming a trusted voice on visual art, music, dance, theater, television, and more. You will also help our readers find the best things to do in the city — streaming, for now, but eventually in-person, once it’s safe to gather. The job requires reporting, writing, and editing. In addition to your own stories, you’ll manage freelancers who contribute to the section. There will be opportunities for you to work on longer narrative and service projects, as well. The position will be located in downtown Dallas but performed remotely until it is safe to return to the office. The job is full time, with benefits. We will be accepting applications through Monday, January 11, 2021.

Job Duties:

Report, edit, and assign stories to keep the FrontRow section active and up to date

Manage weekly events listings in our Things to Do page and in the monthly print Agenda

Occasional work on longform narrative and service pieces

Manage a stable of freelance contributors

Write and send a weekly newsletter focused on Dallas arts and events

Develop headlines, subheds, image captions, and other display type

The Skills We’re Looking For:

At least two to three years of experience reporting and/or line editing for print or online (can be time spent freelancing)

Can manage freelancers and balance your own reporting and writing

Eager to work in a collaborative environment

Terrific with language, a strong voice

Familiarity with SEO best practices

Must have a passion for, and preferably knowledge of, Dallas arts and culture

How to Apply: