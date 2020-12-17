Coronavirus
Emotions Running High Among Healthcare Workers at Parkland
Yesterday, for some, the endless wait for the vaccine, ended.
By Christine Allison Published in FrontBurner December 17, 2020 12:12 pm
The next time I fuss about putting on my damn mask, I’m going to think of the shell-shocked healthcare workers at Parkland and every other hospital in the world. And what it must have felt like as they stood in line, after months of waiting, for a chance not to live in perpetual fear. Along with the vaccine, I was told, tears were flowing.
