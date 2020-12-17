Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
It's just a sticker. But for the healthcare workers who received the first round of vaccines for COVID-19, it signified hope of another dimension.

Coronavirus

Emotions Running High Among Healthcare Workers at Parkland

Yesterday, for some, the endless wait for the vaccine, ended.

By Christine Allison Published in FrontBurner December 17, 2020 12:12 pm

The next time I fuss about putting on my damn mask, I’m going to think of the shell-shocked healthcare workers at Parkland and every other hospital in the world. And what it must have felt like as they stood in line, after months of waiting, for a chance not to live in perpetual fear. Along with the vaccine, I was told, tears were flowing.

