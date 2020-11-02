Media
Was 1988 Really the Worst Year Ever?
Revisiting an old D Magazine cover.
By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner November 2, 2020 10:23 am
A reader sent along the photo you see here, with this note: “I was eating at Burger House in Snider Plaza the other day and saw this old D Magazine cover stating that 1988 was the worst year ever. Made me laugh. Maybe worth the staff revisiting that debate.”
Does this mean people in the year 2052 are going to look back fondly at 2020 as a simpler time, before everything went pear shaped?
