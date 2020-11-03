Report From the Field: a Septuagenarian’s First Vote in South Dallas

A member of the Rogers household is working a 12-hour shift today at a polling location in South Dallas. Some of us go out and make a real difference when it comes to protecting our democracy, and others of us just pack a lunch for those difference makers. She wrote in at 10:30 to say that her location had already seen 23 voters. On election day in 2016, that location drew just 20 voters all day. That’s a 15 percent increase before lunchtime, people! Our poll worker provides more details:

It’s really beautiful to see democracy in action. We’ve had several first-time voters, who we cheered loudly for. One was in his 70s. I got a translator on speaker phone to help me with one lady in her 70s who didn’t speak English and couldn’t read Spanish. We were quite the pair. But I’m so proud of her. She stuck with it for 30 minutes and cast her vote.