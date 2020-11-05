Leading Off (11/5/20)

Dallas County Tallies 860 New Coronavirus Cases and Two New Deaths. The state as a whole saw its largest daily number of new cases since August. In Texas hospitals, there are 5,872 COVID-19 patients, 1,557 of which are in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Tarrant County had 709 new cases and three deaths; Collin County had 284 new cases and one death; and Denton County had 201 new cases.

Baby Girl Is Safe After Carjacking and Kidnapping Near Love Field. A man was approached by two armed men while pulling into his driveway on Hedgerow Drive near Love Field on Wednesday morning. His 1-year-old niece was in the car. The suspects forced the man to drive away from the home and called the man’s wife to demand a ransom. She was able to track the phone and notify police, who eventually were able to make a traffic stop of the vehicle and apprehend the suspects when they attempted to flee. It isn’t clear yet if there’s a connection between the victim and the alleged kidnappers.

Dallas Democrat Chrysta Castaneda Concedes Race for Texas Railroad Commissioner to Republican Jim Wright. Wright, who owns an oilfield waste services company, was once fined $181,519 “after an inspector found waste stockpiled directly on the ground, waste material storage tanks leaking material into the soil and unpermitted stormwater ponds collecting around the machinery and the facility,” according to the Austin American-Statesman.