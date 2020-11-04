Leading Off (11/4/20)

Texas Remains Red. Trump won Texas. Sen. John Cornyn keeps his seat. Republicans retain control of the Texas House. Republican Jim Wright retains a strong lead for Railroad Commissioner as the last votes come in. Every way you cut it, Texas is still red.

Van Duyne Declares Victory Despite Ballot Issues. Former Irving mayor Beth Van Duyne led by a thin margin late last night and declared victory, but faulty machinery and illegible barcodes kept all the mail-in ballots from being counted. Election workers are now counting the remaining votes by hand.

Republicans Strong in Congressional Races. Democrat Colin Allred held onto Pete Sessions’ former seat, but Plano Republican Van Taylor and Arlington Republican Ron Wright fended off Democrat bids to flip the suburbs. The rest of the DFW area House seats went as expected.

Voters Split Ticket on Dallas ISD Bond. Voters approved two of the five Dallas Independent School District bond proposals. Propositions A and B will fund infrastructure and technology improvements, but the propositions that would have funded improvements to sports fields, renovations to the district’s natatoriums, and the construction of a new arts center failed to pass.

Consultants, Media Buyers, Networks Win Big in 2020. I hope you all enjoyed this season of Election. It cost $14 billion to produce.